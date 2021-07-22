From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has accused opposition party All Progressives Congress (APC) of plots to use some media houses to discredit State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

Nsirim, in the statement, accused a former APC governorship candidate in the state of being behind the clandestine plans.

According to the commissioner, the person involved in the plans was uncomfortable with the governor’s sterling achievements in the last six years of his (Wike) administration.

He stated: ‘Rivers State Government is aware of clandestine plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State to use selected media houses in the state to denigrate the government of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

‘This is as a result of the intimidating sterling performance of Governor Wike in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, rural transformation, housing development, administration of justice, social welfare and sports development.

‘However, the uncommon transformation of the 23 local government areas as witnessed during the last six years of projects commissioning and flag off shows clearly that Governor Wike is actually meeting the yearnings of the people.

‘The fact that Rivers people that turn out en masse at the various projects sites to heartily welcome their beloved Governor and his guests drawn from all political divides is a clear indication that Rivers people can no longer be swayed by cheap politically induced blackmail.

‘The truth of the matter is that the APC government that boasted that Governor Wike will not see money to pay workers’ salaries and execute projects has been humbled by the revolution in governance currently witnessed in the state.

‘No matter how hard these distractors push their propaganda, Governor Wike will never be distracted in executing his social contract with the people of Rivers State.’

Nsirim stated that no amount of campaign of calumny against the governor would deter Wike from delivering people-oriented projects to Rivers people.

He said: ‘In the next few weeks, more projects that have direct bearing to the lives of Rivers people will be unveiled.

‘Governor Wike’s promise to continue working as if this is his first tenure and not abandon any project remains sacrosanct.

‘Rivers people are watching those whose stock in trade is to dance naked and pray that they continue as merchants of mischief, falsehood and baseless allegations.

‘The people of Rivers State love Governor Wike whose outstanding achievements in salvaging the state from the dearth of basic infrastructural development required for speedy socio-economic transformation has received national and international applause.

‘Therefore, no amount of negative propaganda by the failed APC can diminish the legacy of Governor Wike in Rivers State.

‘Dr Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State, has confirmed that Governor Wike is the best Rivers State has produced.

‘Dr Odili’s comment serves as an answer to those masquerading as informed commentators with puerile and suffocating commentaries.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.