Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Government claimed it has uncovered plots by some politicians to impose an emergency rule on the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who made the allegation in a statement, yesterday, said the plot was attempted but foiled during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said similar attempt is being made by some persons using COVID-19 to create a rift between the Federal Government and the state.

“They did everything within their powers to ensure the 2019 governorship election results were not announced but failed.

“As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for presidential and vice presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the state is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government is doing its duty of protecting citizens despite alleged plans by some politicians in Abuja to fuel crisis in the state in order to acquire power.

He asked residents to support the government to foil the alleged plans to disrupt the peace in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said 60 percent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state were from oil workers returning from rigs.

Governor Wike disclosed this yesterday, when the management team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said it was the reason the government insisted that oil workers entering the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.

The governor said oil remained the hub of the economy and that government actions were not targeted at anybody or organisation.