Goals from Evelyn Nwabuoku, Precious Christopher and Maryann Ezenagu ensured Rivers Angels recorded a third straight win at the Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament in Benin City.

The Jewel of Rivers had to come from behind twice in the exhilarating contest en route to a 3-2 win over FC Robo Queens, thereby progressing into Saturday’s semifinal.

Robo went in front when Folasade Ijamilusi planted home a header from a freekick delivery in the 3rd minute but in the 29th minute, a Rivers Angels freekick delivery by Ezenagu from outside the box was handled by one of the opposing defenders and a penalty was awarded to the Port Harcourt side which Nwabuoku converted with aplomb for 1-1.

The Emmanuel Osahon led Robo Queens went in front again in the 55th minute through former Rivers Angels player, Opeyemi Ajakaye who scored from close range.

