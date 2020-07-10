Emma Njoku

Rivers Angles Football Club as dismissed reports that Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi have joined a Spanish club, Pozoalbense.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by the Media Officer, Jessica Amadi, the Port Harcourt-based club described the report as ‘misleading and inaccurate,’ insisting that both players remain bonafide players of Rivers Angles.

Amadi said it was ‘disrespectful and unethical’ for the Spanish club to announce the purported signing of the two Super Falcons’ players in question when it had not contacted the management or any representative of Rivers Angels Football Club.

“As of Thursday, July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

“Neither the said club nor its representatives have contacted anyone from here and hearing that they have announced the signing of our players is highly disrespectful and unethical.

If and when both players secure any deals from teams in Europe, Rivers Angels FC will most definitely communicate it to the world via our various platforms, but for now, neither has signed anything with anyone,” the statement read.