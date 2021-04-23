Rivers Angels registered their first win at the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 in an emphatic way with a 4-0 demolition of rivals, Bayelsa Queens on Thursday.

The game, played inside the main bowl of the Dipo Dina International stadium saw the Jewel of Rivers outplay their opponents in the second half, scoring four goals.

Both sides had ended the first half goalless but the New Vision Girls came out like wounded lions in the second half and the defense of the Restoration Girls could not withstand the pressure from the Angels forward line.

The pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Amarachi Okoronkwo’s free kick from outside the box hit the woodwork but Saiki Mary was quick enough to convert the rebound.

Just before the Jewel of Rivers would finish celebrating the first goal, Vivian Ikechukwu doubled their lead in the 61st minute with a brilliant pull out from the far left leaving Rita Akarekor helpless.

Ikekhua Oghenebrume increased the tally in the 63rd minute as she dribbled past Esther Udegbe before slotting home beyond Akarekor.