Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt have retained the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership title after defeating Sunshine Queens 4-0 in their final game at the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six on Sunday.

The final game of the NWFL Premiership Super Six was attended by dignitaries such as Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Sunday Dare, and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President; Amaju Melvin, amongst others.

Dignitaries including Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick at 2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six final game

First-half goals from Oghenebrume Ikehua and Vivian Ikechukwu put the Port Harcourt-based side in the driver’s seat at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Two more goals in the second half by Alice Ogebe and Maryann Ezeanagu ensured that Rivers Angels retained the league title, which they won in 2019 in Lagos after the 2020 league was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivers Angels with eleven points will represent Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League.