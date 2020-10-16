Nigerian Women’s Premier League giants, Rivers Angels have signed Ghana’s goalkeeper, Patricia Mantey, midfielder Mary Essiful and striker Gifty Acheampong, for their upcoming 2021 campaign.

Mantey, Essiful and Acheampong sealed their transfers to the Nigerian champions from Ghana after agreeing to personal terms with Edwin Okon’s team, according to the Port Harcourt based club.

The Ghana internationals are joining from Immigration Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals Ladies and Thunder Queens, respectively.