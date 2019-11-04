Cecilia Nku’s second minute penalty was all Rivers Angels needed to win the 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League title against Confluence Queens side.

In a well attended final, which had the Sports minister, Sunday Dare and Women Affairs Minister, Mrs. Pauline Tallen in attendance, the final lived up to its expectation, as the fans were thrilled with entertaining football from both sides.

Precious Christopher gave Confluence Queens hope in the 14th minute, when her penalty hit the woodwork after Amaechi Ojini handled the ball inside the 18yard box.

The victory gave the Edwin Okon’s side its seventh title having won the league last in 2016.

An emotional Edwin Okon said after the game that he knew his side wouldn’t concede and scoring an early goal was important for them. “We worked hard for this and deserve to win, Confluence Queens gave us a lot of fight, but we remained resolute and defended well. This victory means a lot to me and my players,” he concluded.

Meanwhile Whyte Ogbonda, who had failed to win Rivers Angels in three consecutive finals was unhappy with the result, but promised to keep fighting.

“I am not happy with the result today, I thought we deserve a better result from what we got. We were unlucky to lose a penalty when we indeed needed to have scored. We go back to Lokoja with a heavy heart and definitely we won’t relent from this success we have recorded.”

The winner of the 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League will go home with a sum of N3 million and a one week tour to Spain as part of the Laliga/NWFL partnership deal.