TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Igo Aguma, has called on the national leadership of the party to order the closure of two factional offices of APC in the state.

Aguma’s call was contained in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt, yesterday, informing that he had submitted a situation report to the National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Mai Bala Buni, giving detailed information on the activities of APC in Rivers.

He proposed to the National Caretaker Committee the need to set up an independent committee to deal with the fractionalization of APC in Rivers with a view to bringing about lasting peace and reconciliation to the party.

The acting state chairman also intimated the Buni-led

committee on the effort of the caretaker committee under his (Aguma) watch to acquire a neutral secretariat for the Rivers APC chapter, for a period where the two splinter groups would be comfortable to visit, since the two factional secretariats were not acceptable to either factions in the state.

Aguma, who the Sokonte Davies-led faction regards as a suspended chairman by over 28 statutory members, said his caretaker committee has

taken far-reaching decisions that would promote genuine peace and reconciliation in the state chapter of the party.

According to him, the committee was determined to revive the state structures along the lines of constitutional politics and democratic inclusiveness.

He noted that the one of the factions has noted obeyed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, that all court cases instituted by members of the party should be withdrawn to pave the way for peace and reconciliation.

“Surprisingly, immediately after the directive by the President and further directive by the National Caretaker Committee on same subject via a letter, we were served by Appeal Court actions by some members of the party including those who are using the name of the party to litigate over Rivers State chapter”, Aguma noted.

He, however, advised the Davies-led factional caretaker committee to immediately comply with the directive of his (Aguma) committee to shut down all factional secretariats in the state.

He stressed: “Sokonte Davies is reminded along with his splinter group that their actions are not promoting peace and reconciliation efforts in the state chapter. The Court has taken a decision confirming myself as acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, and all statutory members constituting the committee”.

However, the Davies-led committee had earlier said that it was not in contention with the court judgement that confirmed Aguma’s appointment.

The committee said Aguma was suspended by the statutory members led by Senator Andrew Uchendu after they noticed that his (Aguma) decisions were causing a drift in the party.