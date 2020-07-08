TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the 38 statutory members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, Sakonte Davies, has said that the was no contention between their leader and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and Senator Magnus Abe.

Davies stated this yesterday, during media interface at the party’s secretariat, 63 Port Harcourt-Aba Road, in the state capital.

He dismissed the insinuation that APC in Rivers was factionalized, saying that the problem the party has in the state was “mismanagement of ambition and grievances”.

The caretaker committee chairman noted that APC has been in crisis, which affected the party from participating in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking further, Davies stated that the caretaker committee headed by him, was mandated to ensure aggrieved members of the party were reconciled.

Davies said: “Nobody owns the grassroots. There is no faction at the grassroots level. Magnus and Amaechi are not in contention. The problem in Rivers APC is mismanagement of ambition and grievances” .

He disclosed that Igo Aguma was suspended as chairman, caretaker committee, by the 38 statutory members of the party for making himself a sole administrator, instead of chairman.

“We are not in contention with the court judgement. We are in line with the court verdict. The court made Igo Aguma chairman of the Caretaker Committee. Court did not make him a sole administrator”, Davies stated.

The chairman said APC in the state could not be voiceless, adding that it was the desire of the committee to ensure the party did not drift.

“We are not taking anyone to court. We want to build the party. We want to strengthen the party. We want to carry everyone along. We must put an end to drift in Rivers APC.

“In a place like Rivers State, APC cannot be voiceless.

We believe that if we allow this to continue, we are not only doing APC disservice, we are doing Rivers State disservice. We have the capacity to run the party and make it enjoyable in the state”, Davies said.