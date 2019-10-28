TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The factional Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Magnus Abe has condemned the call by some persons for his expulsion of the party, discribing it as mischievous.

The reaction was on the heels of a recent protest in Abuja by some purported Rivers APC supporters, calling on the national leadership to expel the former lawmaker from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Director, Freedom House, and former state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Worgu Boms, stated this yesterday, during a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

Boms, who served under the administration of former governor Chibuike Amaechi, maintained that Abe, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District in the Senate, did not commit any anti-party activity and should not be expelled.

He stated that Abe was not an interested party in any of the suits against the party, describing the call as mischievous and misguided.

The Freedom House director said APC in Rivers was not personal property of an individual, arguing that if any one should face disciplinary measure for anti-party activity, it should be the person that took APC to African Action Congress (AAC).

He said: “This press briefing is necessitated by the protest in Abuja and call for disciplinary measure against Senator Magnus Abe. There is no anti-party practice to warrant the call.

“Why is the case of Rivers State different, especially when Senator Abe is not an interested party in any of the suits? We, here in APC, want to make the world know that APC is not personal property of any individual, or group.

“Our position is, if there is any person to face disciplinary measure, it is not Abe. It is the minister that took the party to AAC. Abe has not done anything wrong,” Boms declared.