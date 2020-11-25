By Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Igo Aguma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed disappointment at the absence of the godfather of the party in the State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, from the South-South stakeholders’ meeting with the Presidency held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The party noted that Amaechi received the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, at the airport, but later “disappeared”.

The Acting/Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers, Aguma, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, described the former governor’s absence at the meeting as unfortunate.

Aguma said Amaechi should tender an apology to Rivers people and APC for his action.

He stated: ‘Information available to the APC in the State is that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi was at the Airport in Port to receive the Presidential Delegation, escorted them to the venue of the meeting, disappeared and was never part of such a crucial stakeholders’ meeting that has to do with the South-South geopolitical zone.

‘The absence of the Minister of Transportation, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who is supposed to be the Minister representing Rivers State in the Federal Cabinet of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, is most unfortunate, as there can be no justification for his non-participation.

‘This is because there can be no plausible reason for his disappearance from such an important meeting of the leadership of the South-South and the Presidency aimed at discussing issues affecting our region.

‘The action of the godfather of the APC in Rivers State His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi is an evidence of the type of leadership he is giving the APC in the State which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows.

‘The APC in Rivers State, therefore, demands that His Excellency Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi should follow the precedence set by the presidency by tendering an unreserved apology to the people of Rivers State and the APC in the State over his embarrassing action,’ Aguma demanded.