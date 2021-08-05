From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned indefinitely a motion of interlocutory injunction by one Stephen Womah and six others, seeking the court to restrain the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting its ward congresses in State scheduled which was scheduled for July 31, 2021.

Trial judge, Justice Ben Whyte, adjourned the matter yesterday, following an information by counsel to the first defendant, APC, Tuduru Edeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that the matter had already been filed at the Court of Appeal, challenging the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the matter.

Edeh argued that the High Court could no longer go on with the matter because it had already been filed at the Appeal Court.

He urged the lower court to stay proceedings on the matter until the case is decided by the Appeal Court.

Counsel for the claimants, Henry Bello, opposed the application by his colleague, Edeh, saying that cases cited by defence counsel (Edeh) were different from the case at hand.

Bello cited Odogwu and Odogwu, saying that it was not enough for a court to stay proceedings because a case was mentioned at the Court of Appeal.

Ruling on the matter after two hours, trial judge, Justice Whyte adjourned the matter sine dine pending the determination of the matter at the Court of Appeal.

