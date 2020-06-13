Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of Rivers State Caretaker Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Igo Aguma, has called on members to join in repositioning the party.

Aguma made the appeal during a meeting he presided over in Port Harcourt which was attended by 20 statutory members.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, in his opening remarks, made clear that the primary focus of the committee was reconciliation and the conduct of congresses in line with the Supreme Court judgement.

The executive committee mandated the chairman to consult widely and come up with a comprehensive draft working paper on the way forward for the party that would be deliberated upon in the next meeting.

Aguma, however, urged APC members in Rivers to support the caretaker committee to reposition the party back to its winning ways.

Aguma, a former member of the House of Representatives, assumed the mantle of leadership of the party recently, after a State High Court in Port Harcourt, declared him chairman of Rivers APC.

The trial judge, Justice George Omereji, gave the judgement in two separate suits instituted by Dele Moses and nine others, and Aguma, on different matters in the crisis rocking the party in Rivers.

Aguma had sought the court to declare the Caretaker Committee brought by the National Working Committee of the party as void, and declare him to head the affairs of the state by virtue of his position as a national delegate and statutory member of the party.

Also, the court-mandated the party to allow members of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, who purchased a form for the congresses of the party in 2018, to take part in the process.