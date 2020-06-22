TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has announced the suspension of Igochukwu Aguma, as the Caretaker Committee chairman.

Aguma’s suspension came barely 24 hours after the suspension of Victor Giadom from the party by a Fact Finding Committee led by him (Aguma).

It has also announced Sokonte Davies as Aguma’s replacement and rejected the purported swearing of Worgu Boms, as Victor Giadom’s replacement by the party’s national leadership.

Aguma’s suspension was announced yesterday, by the former senator that represented Rivers East senatorial district, Andrew Uchendu, on behalf of 28 out of 38 statutory members of the party in the state.

In the resolutions taken by the statutory members, Uchendu, said a committee would be set up to look into the court contempt and anti-party activities of Aguma.

He stated that the party was not bound to any decision taken by Aguma and accused him of festering the current crisis in Rivers APC.

The resolutions read: “That Hon. Ugochukwu Aguma is hereby suspended as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Rivers State chapter. This is pursuant to the powers of discipline given to the State Executive Committee under Article 21 of the Constitution of the APC, which states that “Subject to the provisions of this article and the right to fair hearing, the party shall have the power to discipline party members. The power shall be exercised on behalf of the party by the respective Executive Committee of the party at all levels”.

“That Dr. Sokonte Davies has been selected by majority vote to lead the Caretaker Committee of the APC.

“That all actions taken by Hon. Igochukwu Aguma purportedly in the name of the APC, Rivers State chapter, do not bind the party, being actions taken contrary to the provisions of Article 26 of the APC Constitution and the judgement in PHC/4355/2019.

“That henceforth, all actions taken by Aguma in the name of the party in Rivers State chapter, shall not be bind the party, Hon. Aguma having been suspended.

“That a Committee shall be set up to investigate the sundry activities of Hon. Igochukwu Aguma which border on contempt of court and anti-party activities.

“Henceforth, all correspondences meant for the party in the state should be directed to Dr. Sokonte Davies”, he read.

Fielding questions from journalists, Uchendu said:

“We want peace in APC in Rivers. There is no contest about this. We are ready to obey the decision of the court. But, it has shown that he (Aguma) has another intention, which has shown in some actions he has taken.

On Boms’ swearing, Uchendu stated: “The swearing is baseless, unacceptable and laughable. We are not party to that. What Aguma is doing is not acceptable. We are democrats and believe in majority”.