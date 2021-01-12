From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, in Rivers, has vowed to boycott the proposed local government elections organised by the state government.

The faction also called on the Inspector General of Police to arrest Golden Ben-Chioma and other agents of Magnus Abe’s camp for allegedly impersonating as APC caretaker committee chairman and other officers respectively.

Former council chairmen and councillors, who were elected shortly before Amaechi’s exit as governor, but sacked by the court, made the call.

Briefing journalists at the faction’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Sogbeye Eli, said participating in the elections means endorsing its illegality and also, compromising their appeal case pending at the Court of Appeal challenging the illegal cancellation.

Eli called on the APC national caretaker committee to issue official letter, directing the official boycott of Rivers APC due to the pendency of the local government election matter at the Court of Appeal.

The Amaechi’s camp also urged the national caretaker committee to sanction any APC leader in any local government area in Rivers clamouring for participation of the party in the proposed polls.

Eli, however, warned the state electoral umpire to beware of the consequences of contempt of court.

“APC national caretaker committee, headed by H. E. Buni should sanction any APC leader in any council clamouring for participation in this illegal council polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Abe’s camp had declared preparedness for the council elections.

Ben-Chioma, who said he legally took over mantle of leadership from Igo Aguma, as chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC in Rivers, said the party was ready to impact politically in the state, having suffered backwardness for years due to leadership crisis.