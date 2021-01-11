From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The factional All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, in Rivers State, has vowed to boycott the proposed local government elections organised by the state government.

Also, the faction has invited the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Mr. Golden Ben-Chioma and other agents of the Senator Magnus Abe’s camp for allegedly impersonating as chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC and other officers respectively.

The call was made by former council chairmen and councillors, who were elected shortly before the exit of former governor Amaechi; but, were sacked by the court.

Briefing journalists at the faction’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Sogbeye Eli, said participating in the forthcoming elections means endorsing its illegality and also, compromising their appeal case pending at the Court of Appeal challenging the illegal cancellation.

Eli called on the National Caretaker Committee of APC to issue official letter immediately, directing the official boycott of Rivers APC due to the pendency of the local government election matter at the Court of Appeal.

The Amaechi’s camp has also urged the National Caretaker Committee to sanction any APC leader in any local government area in Rivers clamouring for participation of the party in the proposed polls.

Eli, however, warned the State electoral umpire to beware of the consequences of contempt of court.

He stated: “We are calling on the National Caretaker Committee of APC to issue official letter immediately, directing the official boycott of Rivers APC due to the pendency of the local government election matter at the Appeal Court.

“The National Caretaker Committee headed by H.E. Buni, should sanction any APC leader in any LGA clamouring for participation of APC in this illegal council polls.

“Out of abundance of caution, we call on the new political leadership of RSIEC under Justice Omereji, to beware of the consequences of contempt of court”.

Meanwhile, the Abe’s camp had earlier declared preparedness for the forthcoming council elections.

Ben-Chioma, who said he legally took over mantle of leadership from Igo Aguma, as chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC in Rivers, said the party was ready to impact politically in the state, having suffered backwardness for years due to leadership crisis.