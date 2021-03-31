From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A former senator representing Rivers South East, Magnus Abe, has described the announcement of the zoning of the All Progressives Congress governorship to riverine by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, as a Greek gift, intended to set the people (riverine) against other parts of the state.

Abe also declared the purported zoning of the governorship to the riverine part of the state will never stand.

The former federal lawmaker made the statements when he addressed his supporters at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said: “It is a Greek gift. It will fetch you nothing because it was not well intended, and it was not well intentioned. When the mind of the person giving you something is not clear, you know that gift will not be useful to you,”

Abe stressed said no group could produce a governor without the support and cooperation of other parts of the state.

He said: “When he (Amaechi) went to Gokana, he said there would be no imposition in the party. And that party members should be allowed to choose a candidate of their choice. And I thought that, that was a subtle attempt to try to warm back people on your heart, to show that party has now learnt its lesson, and was willing to do things differently, so that we can move forward and succeed.

“But, a few days ago, I saw a video clip of the same man in Ogu/Bolo announcing that they should go and prepare for a riverine governor. And that the governorship has been zoned to Ogu/Bolo, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema. And I said, is that a sign of change?

“Let me say it here loud and clear, that what the minister expressed in Ogu/Bolo, is his personal opinion. He does not speak for all of us in the All Progressives Congress.

“When you want to zone, there must be a process. There must be consultation. The people being zoned must understand why they are zoned in. And the people that are zoned out must know why they are being zoned out,” he said.