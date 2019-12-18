Tony John, Port Harcourt

The coast is now clear for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers State, with a state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt having struck out the originating summons brought by one Ibrahim Umar and 22 others against the APC.

The court also set aside the interim injunction obtained by the claimants on September 14, which stopped the APC from conducting the congresses scheduled for last September 17, 18 and 21.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice GO Ollor, ruled that the court lacked the power to enforce and interpret the judgement of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice Ollor also held that the interim order of injunction obtained by Ibrahim Umar and others was gotten without jurisdiction of the court, and thereby set aside the order, awarding the cost of N100,000 as cost in favour of the APC.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, counsel to the claimants, Henry Bello, said that he would appeal the judgement based on the instruction of his clients.

On his part, a counsels for the APC, JC Williams, described the judgement as landmark ruling.

He said the verdict has given the APC an opportunity to go ahead and conduct its congresses in the state.

Umar and 22 others, including two dead persons, had upon the announcement by the Rivers APC of new dates for congresses, approached the court to enforce and interpret the judgement of the High Court, Appeal and Supreme Courts against the party over the congresses of 2018.