From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspected to be loyal to Senator Magnus Abe has secured a court injunction stopping the congresses of the party in Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that, while the party was concluding plans to hold its ward congress last Saturday, aggrieved members of the party on Friday evening, July 30, secured an interlocutory injunction stopping the process.

Stephen Wonah, Uzorchi Amadi, Chidi Wegbuom, Banwo Ndubuisi, Endwell Omenke, Emenike Edward Adile and Worlu Wali as claimants in a suit established a case against the APC, and the Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr Isaac Abbot Ogbogbula.

The suit, which was sealed and served on August 2 is set to be heard on Thursday, August 5.

The trial Judge, Justice O. Ben Whyte, ordered the APC and the Caretaker Chairman of Rivers APC, Isaac Ogbogbula, to maintain the status quo.

He gave the APC and Mr Ogbogbula twenty-four hours to respond to the motion for an interlocutory injunction upon receipt.

The court also gave claimants 24 hours from the date of the receipt of the defendants’ response to react to their counter affidavit.

The court also ordered that the respondents should be served by substituted means, at the new APC Secretariat in GRA.

Ben-Whyte, however, urged all parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

It was further learnt that that the seven applicants were aggrieved members of the party, who paid money to the party’s dedicated account and got their bank tellers as evidence of payment, but were not issued forms.

