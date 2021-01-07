From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, has warned that nobody or group has a monopoly of violence.

Acting chairman of the faction, Golden Ben-Chioma, gave the warning when he addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, on the recent attack of their supporters by armed men in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Ben-Chioma said the attack on their supporters showed that someone was afraid of the existence of their (Abe’s) camp.

He expressed: “As a party, we have frowned at it. We have made a complaint at the necessary security tables. As I speak with you, investigation is ongoing.

“But, it only shows you one thing. We’re the victim of such thing. You ask yourself, who is perpetrating harm to us? Are we a threat to anybody? The answer is “yes”. It, therefore, means somebody is threatened by our existence”.

The chairman warned: “But, we are law-abiding. And nobody has a monopoly of violence. Everybody on this earth will pass away. Only God and the earth would remain. So, let no man claim to be strong”.

Ben-Chioma added that the party believes in all-inclusive leadership and opposed to autocracy.

He stated: “We are starting afresh and we want to make sure that our party is still in existence in the state.

“Party politics is jaw-jaw not war-war. If you feel offended with our actions and inactions, come over, we tell you the reasons. If you convince us, we agree with you. It is a party not a personal issue.

“So, what we are saying here is our party never wanted autocracy to be the order of the day. That was why the constitution was crafted in such a way not to be in the position of anybody. Everybody that has the opportunity to be a leader, should be a leader for the generality of all in the state”.