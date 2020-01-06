Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to former senator, Magnus Abe, have pushed for peace and unity in Rivers State chapter of the party.

The stakeholders drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their yearly meeting in the various headquarters of the councils in the state.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Sam Oburu, condemned the continuous political feud, which has kept the party where it is, even after the 2019 general election, with no APC member holding an elective position in the state.

They noted that the party would have participated in the general election, if the state and national leaders had followed the right steps during the congresses.

Oburu, in the communique, said: “While it recognises the challenges occasioned by the non-participation of the party in the last general election, which made it impossible for the party to hold any elective position in the state, the situation has not affected the massive support and patronage the party enjoys at the grassroots.

“APC in the state is in solidarity with thousands of members of the party who went to court to have their rights to participate in a free, fair and credible congress enforced and stand firmly to the judgment of the Supreme Court on the matter which asked the party to revert to status quo.

“The stakeholders, therefore, condemn in very strong and terms, the unending political feuds that have bedevilled and characterised the party in the state due to the unchecked absolution and undemocratic practices exhibited by a supposed leadership of the party in the state.

“They frowned at the impurity and lack of respect for the rule of law by the said leadership. The stakeholders urge the perpetrator(s) of the Rivers crisis whose stock in trade is the promotion of undemocratic values to desist forthwith and embrace democratic best practices that will help to restore the lost glory of the party in Rivers State.”