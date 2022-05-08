From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Diaspora supporters of Chibuike Amaechi have declared their readiness to partner with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, to actualize the Minister of Transportation’s presidential ambition.

The diaspora supporters under the platform CRA Moveup Campaign Canada/USA said they were determined to ensure Amaechi clinches the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

Executive Director of the group, Joe Korka-Waadah, stated this at the weekend, during a courtesy visit to the party’s factional chairman in Rivers State, Emeka Beke.

He said: “We want to work in concert with you, so that he (Amaechi) becomes the next president of Nigeria because he is most qualified amongst all of the them. To us, he has done what no one has done before in the Transport sector.

“He (Amaechi) is most qualified. He rose through the ranks to become what he is today. He also understands the plights of the common man. This is why we singled him out, because we looked around the PDP and APC, and concluded that he is the man that can lead the country now.”

State chairman of APC Beke said the dream of Rivers people was for Amaechi to contest for the office of the president, because of his knowledge of Nigeria politics.

He said: “Let me tell you the truth, that would be the dream of every son and daughter of Rivers State to see Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the office of the president of this country.

“If you have had interaction with this man called Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, he is the man that understands the politics of this country. He us the man that grew from the grass to where he is today politically.

“For me, I think he (Amaechi) had a good knowledge to drive the country to a greater height. For one thing I want to assure you, by divine grace of God, come May, he would be elected to flag the flag of our great party, APC, for the office of the president.

“We need you people to come back home. You know, the western world is such a place that when you go back, you won’t want to come back because of the energy, where every system is working well. We need every support, we need prayer. For you to sell a candidate, you need to be closer. Let’s keep supporting him.”