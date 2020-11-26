Tony John, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed disappointment at the absence of Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, at the South-South stakeholders meeting with the Presidency held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The party said Amaechi received the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, at the airport, but later “disappeared.”

Acting/Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers, Igo Aguma, who spoke through his media aide, Livingstone Wechie, described the former governor’s absence at the meeting as unfortunate.

Aguma said Amaechi should tender an apology to Rivers people and APC for his action.

“There can be no plausible reason for his disappearance from such an important meeting of the leadership of the South-South and the Presidency aimed at discussing issues affecting our region.

“The action of the godfather of the APC in Rivers State is an evidence of the type of leadership he is giving the APC in the state which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows. The APC in Rivers State, therefore, demands that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, should follow the precedence set by the presidency by tendering an unreserved apology to the people of Rivers State and the APC in the state over his embarrassing action,” Aguma demanded.