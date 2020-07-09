Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on security agencies to immediately apprehend and bring to book the promoters and architects of violence in Rivers State.

He said security agencies should be allowed to carry out their responsibilities in the country without hindrance, including the arrest of those behind the June 21, 2020, threat to unleash violence and destroy Rivers State made by purported supporters of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Abe, in a statement he personally signed, said as a country, Nigeria could not indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the greatness of any nation corresponds with the hard work and sacrifice of its citizens.

“Nigerians must be prepared to put in the hard work and sacrifice that is required to build Nigeria and we must condemn the unacceptable with one voice.

“In the words of Boris Johnson, “No ifs, no buts”. We must show zero understanding and tolerance for evil that is capable of destroying our country. What is wrong is wrong, what threatens our public peace should be punished.

“These are trying times for our party, particularly in Rivers State. Anyone with a contrary opinion is being labeled as an agent of the PDP, and yet every action of the APC leader including this sponsored threats of needless violence, and our refusal to punish those who openly defy the law are the actions that set our party against Rivers people and promotes the interest of PDP.”