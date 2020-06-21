TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has suspended Victor Giadom for acts of gross infractions of the party’s Constitution.

Giadom’s suspension was contained in a statement issued yesterday, by Livingstone Wechie,

Media Adviser to the APC Chairman, in Rivers.

The decision was taken by a Fact-Finding Committee of the State Executive Council presided over by the party’s chairman, Igo Aguma.

According to the party in the state, Giadom’s infractions had brought irredeemable disrepute to APC.

The committee recommended the following measures: “That Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the party and every party activities for his numerous infractions of the party constitution and conduct, which have brought the party irredeemable disrepute.

“That Hon. Victor Giadom should immediately write a letter of apology to the party and same should be published in three national newspapers.

“The Committee report, which was presented to our state Executive Committee meeting was accepted and adopted as the position of the APC in Rivers State”, the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that a state High Court in Port Harcourt, recently, gave an interim order restraining Giadom from parading as the national chairman of APC.