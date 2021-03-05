From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Acting Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Mr. Igo Aguma, has announced his exit from the party.

Another chieftain of the party, Mr. Livingstone Wechie, has equally announced his exit from APC in Rivers.

Aguma and Wechie’s decisions were the fallout from the Supreme Court judgement that was delivered yesterday (Friday), against their favour.

The two party chieftains, who, until their exit, belonged to Senator Magnus Abe’s faction, said they decided to leave APC having found out that did not protect the rights of its members.

Aguma, in a statement released to the media, expressed shock on the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict which upheld the Court of Appeal’s judgement that nullified the High Court ruling the declared him acting chairman of APC in Rivers.

He expressed: “I have received the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed my appeal challenging the Court of Appeal decision which upturned the High Court judgment that declared me as Acting Chairman of APC in Rivers State.

“It is now clear that it is not within the purview of the Court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC. It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members, but has failed to do so.

“I cannot continue to be a member of a political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members and has no respect whatsoever, for its own constitution at all, but chooses to be run against democratic principles intoto for self destructive purposes.

“Therefore, I announce my exit from the All Progressives Congress immediately. To God be the glory”.

Similarly, Wechie declared: “I was present at the Supreme Court this morning (Friday) to witness the judgements touching on the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress particularly the case of Igo Aguma v. APC.