Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has called on people of Omoku, in Ogba/Egbema/Local Government Area of the State, to remain calm, following an oil spill from Oil Mining Lease (OML-11) that occurred in the place.

The OML-11 is operated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The State Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno, made the appeal during an on-the-spot assessment of the impacted site of oil spill on farmlands and rivers in Obrikom OML-11 in Omoku.

Tamuno said that a joint investigation has commenced between the oil firm and experts to ascertain the real cause of the spill, saying that action would be taken by the State government.

He noted: ‘There is a lot of devastation occasioned by oil spillage through the facilities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

‘Three days ago, we got wind of it, and we took steps. As we talk, a joint investigation is going on between the State government and Agip, without basing on presumption. We expect that we get the reports and we will take action from there.

‘I must once again thank leaders of Omoku community, the youths and everybody that behaved themselves, not taking the laws into their hands. We have come and what we have seen is enough to say that there is really devastation,’ Tamuno expressed.

The spokesman of the affected Umueje community, Levi Uche, has called on the government to take urgent actions, as lives and sustenance of people are at risk.