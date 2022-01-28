From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State executive council has given approval for the state to access its share of the healthcare support credit facility fund established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The approval was given during a meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, said CBN floated the fund in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic to cushion its impact of on both national and sub-national economies.

Kamalu pointed out that council wanted the state to participate, and has therefore, approved it accesses the N2.5 billion credit facility fund from the CBN.

“The N2.5 billion is structured into two components. N2 billion will be for healthcare infrastructure support and N500 million as revolving credit for medical consumables,” he said.

Kamalu explained that Rivers State government intended to use the fund to establish a world class radiotherapy centre and department at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Treatment and Diagnostic Centre in Port Harcourt.

Part of the money, he said, would also be channelled towards the upgrading of healthcare facilities at the Prof. Kesley Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in Port Harcourt.

“As you are aware, the facility has been utilised by virtually all the states and Rivers is among the few that are yet to utilise the facility.

“So, government has, in its wisdom, thought it necessary this facility should be accessed so that members of the public, as well as those living in the state can utilise the outcome of this in terms of medical service provision,” he said.