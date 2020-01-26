TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, has commended the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government to the successes it recorded in Rivers State in 2019.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major-General Felix Agugo, stated this at the weekend, at an event for the Division’s West African Social Activities (WASA) 2019 in Port Harcourt.

The 6 Division covers Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

Major-General Agugo said despite the 6 Division being a young division, the feat it recorded last year was through Rivers State government’s support and the synergy it has with other security agencies.

He said the WASA event

ushered the Army into an operational year and also afforded the soldiers and their families, an opportunity to wine and dine for the successes they recorded last year.

Also, he said WASA event was their (Army) moment of rededication to the loyalty and integrity they have for the Chief of Army Staff and service.

In his remarks, Governor Wike commended Chief of Army, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai and the GOC, Major-General Agugo, for the operational successes they recorded last year.

Wike particularly attributed the reduction of criminal activities in Rivers to the professionalism exhibited by the GOC, 6 Division and the Garrison Commander.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, promised more support for the 6 Division, if the personnel maintain professionalism.

He noted: “Since the arrival of the GOC in Rivers State, crime rate has drastically reduced. He (Agugo) has shown professionalism in discharging his job. This is what members of the public want.

“I want you to keep it up. Rivers State Government will continue to support the Nigerian Army, as long as the officers and men continue to show professionalism in their operations,” he stated.