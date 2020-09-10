JTony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has approved Governor Nyesom Wike’s request to access N6 billion loan facilities from Zenith Bank.

The loan is for funding and implementation of the accelerated state’s agricultural development scheme, and to access counterpart fund from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The requests were contained in a letter forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Wike, and read on the floor of the House by Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

Ibani, while approving the request after a debate by members in favour of the move, said the loan request earmarked for the development of the agricultural sector, will provide employment opportunities for youths of the state.

The speaker said N1.5 billion was approved by the House for the state to access counterpart fund from UBEC.