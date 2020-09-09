The requests were contained in a letter forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Wike, and read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

Ibani, while approving the requests after a debate by members in favour of the move, said the N6 billion loan request earmarked for the development of the agricultural sector, will provide employment opportunities for youths of the state.

The speaker said that N1.5 billion was approved by the House for the state to access counterpart fund from the Universal Basic Education Commission.

This latest loan facility came barely a month after the House of Assembly approved N18 billion loan facility request for the governor