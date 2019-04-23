TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has approved the suspension of chairmen of 12 Local Government Areas of the state.

The suspension ratification followed a request by Governor Nyesom Wike to the action, which read yesterday, by the Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, for adoption, debate, and votes by the lawmakers.

The local government areas affected included: Okrika, Abua/Odual, Emohua, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East and Ikwerre.

Others were: Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas.