Rivers State House of Assembly has approved the suspension of chairmen of 12 Local Government Areas of the state.

The suspension ratification followed a request by Governor Nyesom Wike to the action, which read yesterday, by the Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, for adoption, debate and votes by the lawmakers.

The local government areas affected included: Okrika, Abua/Odual, Emohua, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East and Ikwerre.

Others were: Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas.

Some of the lawmakers, while speaking, during the debate at the plenary, said the governor’s action was in line with the Local Government Laws, 2018, made by the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Kelechi Nwogu, said the suspension of the council chairmen will serve as a deterrent to those, who might feel above they are above the law.

It would be recalled that, last Friday, Governor Wike notified the House about the suspension of the 12 LGA chairmen.

He stated that their suspension was as a result of failure to attend state function and due to security reasons, in accordance with the local government law.