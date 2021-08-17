From Tony John, Port Harcourt
The bill prohibiting open rearing and grazing of livestock has been passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The bill with the caption: “Rivers State Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing Bill, 2021” was passed into law yesterday following a committee report presented by the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Ansalem Ogwugwo.
Majority Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who led the debate, said the bill would address issues of encroachment of farm produce and unlawful killing of farmers in the state.
Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his submission, expressed the confidence that the bill would address challenges emanating from open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.
After an extensive debate, the lawmakers passed the bill into law.
Meanwhile, the House of Assembly also enacted the “Rivers State Residents Registration Agency Bill, 2021.”
Speaker Ibani, in his resolution after Committee of the Whole, said the bill came to cure some anomalies and also ensure government did not face further expenses in the dwindling economy.
He said the bill would enable the state enhance effective service delivery.
The banning of open grazing with a law backing that is the best way to
confront those rampaging barbaric,bellicose and murderous Fulani
cattle driver aliens.
Such a move by Rivers State Government is quite commendable and
indeed worthy of emulation.
The Rivers Lawmakers should go further to institute a mandatory documenations and resigtrations of everybody residing in Rivers State,
both natives and sojourners, even visitors too.
How I wish those Quislings of the South East, the so called Governors,
could do the right thing by borrowing a leaf from their Rivers State
counterpart.
On the 11th of May 2021 the Southern Governors Forum reiterated the
decision of the Forum to ban open grazing all over the South.
Of course,open grazing is very destructive,unhealthy and quite contrary to
the sedentary culture of the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians too.
But up till today not a single Igbo Governor has had the courage to enact
a law backing the ban on open grazing in his State, which they are
committed to uphold.
In Ebonyi and Enugu States in particular,the Killer Fulani Herdsmen have
continued to pillage and sack many hapless communities,destroying their
farmlands and crops and kiling in their wake innocent people in cold blood.
At the same time,the Nigerian Army,assisted by the Police, at the behest of
their Commander in Chief,President Buhari have laid siege on Ala Igbo with
an order to shoot-at -sight , are on daily basis slaughtering our unarmed Igbo
children.
Those elected Igbo Leaders be they of APC , APGA, PDP et al, are all in
breach of their Oath of Office to protect the lives and property of Ndigbo.
They should therefore be called upon to tender their resignations,or else
they will either be hounded out of Office or if necessary take out in toto.
Enough is enough ojare!
All Hail Biafra ,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!