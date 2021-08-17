The bill, which was captioned “Rivers State Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing Bill, 2021”, was passed yesterday, following a committee report presented by the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Ansalem Ogwugwo.

Majority Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who led the debate, said the bill would address the issues of encroachment of farm produce and unlawful killings of farmers in the state.

Some lawmakers during debate supported the bill after extensive arguments on the bill.

The Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his submission, said said the bill would address challenges emanating from open rearing and grazing of livestock in Rivers.

In a related development, the State House of Assembly has also enacted the “Rivers State Residents Registration Agency Bill, 2021.

Speaker Ibani, in his resolution after Committee of the Whole, said the bill came to cure some anomalies and also ensure government did not face further expenses in the dwindling economy.

He said the content of the bill would enable the state enhance effective service delivery.