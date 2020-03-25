Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers House of Assembly has commenced deliberations on the Security Trust Fund Bill, with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the state.

This was even as a member of the House of Assembly has donated N1 million for security fund, to show his support and interest in the state security.

The bill, sponsored by the state government, has passed first and second readings. Presently, it has been committed to an ad-hoc committee, headed by the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, Christian Anyakwo.

The Assembly charged members of the committee to work with stakeholders and take in-depth look at the bill considering its importance.

The lawmakers commended Governor Nyesom Wike for presenting the bill, expressing optimism it would address some challenges in the security sector.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Asari-Toru Constituency 1, Tekenari Wellington, has donated N1 million to kick-start the security fund.

He said: “It is necessary we all join hands to support the security initiative because security is key for economic growth. Such bill is very vital and that is why I decided to donate N1 million to kick-start the process because I am one of the persons it would affect.”

Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the bill would help in proper monitoring and accountability in the state. He called on the private sector to key in, to reduce the cost of security.