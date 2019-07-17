Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has expressed worries over the spate of insecurity in the country and called for a holistic approach to overcome the challenge.

The Assembly also moved to domesticate the Rivers State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019 to checkmate the excesses of human abuses on the vulnerable individuals.

Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani while commenting on the state of the nation, said no society develops, where violence thrives.

Ibani noted that Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers government have shown commitment to addressing security matters in the state.

“Kidnapping of innocent citizens that go about their lawful businesses is condemned by members of the Assembly.

“It is our hope that they would have a change of heart that would bring peace and development to the society.

“We stand in unison to condemn criminal records across the state and country.

“The government of Rivera State is doing enough; the governor of Rivera State is doing enough to ensure fundamental objective of any government as regards the protection of lives and property is achieved,” he said.

The speaker described the bill, which was co-sponsored by the Majority Leader, Martin Amaewhule and Sam Ogeh, member representing Emohua constituency, as apt, adding that it would create a harmonious society.

He said the House would not give the bill an accelerated passage as requested by the lawmakers.