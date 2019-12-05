Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday, confirmed 13 commissioner-designates.

At the beginning of yesterday’s plenary, Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged receipt of an up-to-date tax clearance certificate submitted by one of the nominees, Silvanus Nwankwo.

Ibani saisd only screening of the nominees was done at Tuesday’s plenary, while debate and their confirmation was deferred.

During debate for the nominees’ confirmation, some of the lawmakers, including Matthew Dike, Michael Chinda and Enemi George, spoke in favour of their confirmation.

They, however, warned that if confirmed, the House will not hesitate to invite them for questioning, if the need arises.

In his resolution, Ibani confirmed the nominees after a vote in favour of their confirmation.