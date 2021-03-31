From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers House of Assembly has approved and confirmed Chibuzor Amadi as Chief Judge of the state.

The approval followed a letter from Governor Nyesom Wike asking the House for Amadi’s confirmation.

The letter from the National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Amadi following the imminent retirement of the incumbent Chief Judge, Iyaye Laminkanra, on May 25, 2021.

House Majority Leader, Martin Amaewhule, moved the motion for Amadi to take a bow and go, following his laudable achievements in both the state and federal judicial system.

The motion was seconded by Lolo Opuene.

Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, however, announced his confirmation, saying the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.

Amadi recommendation by NJC as Rivers chief judge had generated reactions against the decision.

Some groups, including lawyers, kicked against Amadi, insisting that Joy Akpughunum is the person qualified by seniority for the position.