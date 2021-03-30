From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has approved and confirmed Justice Chibuzor Amadi for the appointment of the Chief Judge of the state.

The approval followed a letter from the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, requesting the House for Justice Amadi’s confirmation.

The letter from the National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Justice Amadi for the state chief judge, following the imminent retirement of the incumbent Chief Judge, Justice Iyaye Laminkanra, from service on May 25.

Majority Leader of the House of Assembly Martin Amaewhule moved a motion for Justice Amadi to take a bow and go, following his laudable achievements in both the state and federal judicial system.

The motion was seconded by the lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, Lolo Opuene.

Speaker of the House Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, however, announced his confirmation, saying the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.

The recommendation of Justice Amadi for Rivers Chief Judge by the NJC had generated reactions against the decision.

Some groups including lawyers had kicked against Justice Amadi, insisting that Justice Joy Akpughunum is the person qualified by seniority for the position of Chief Judge.

But, on Monday, Rivers governor declared that he would not succumb to sentiment the appointment of a Chief Judge for the state.

Governor Wike stated that he would obey and act in line with the recommendation of the NJC to avoid a repeat of what his predecessor did, which grounded the Rivers judicial system negatively for years.