From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Tuesday, declared an indefinite strike over the non-implimentation of financial autonomy for state legislatures.

PASAN members blocked the entrance of the state House of Assembly and paralysed business activities.

Speaking, National President of PASAN, Usman Muhammed, said the indefinite strike action was in line with the national directive to picket their various Houses of Assembly following the failure of the federal government to implement their demands as enshrined in the constitution.

Muhammed, who was represented by the Zonal Vice President of PASAN, Okeleke Luise, said the strike action was in response to the federal government unwillingness to implement the financial autonomy Act of 2018 and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

Speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Beatrice Itubo, in solidarity with the PASAN, advised striking members not to relent in the struggle for their rights.

Similarly, the state Chairman of PASAN, Comfort Otuene, said having exhausted all attempts aimed at seeking for the implementation of the financial autonomy by federal government after 21 days, 14 days and seven days ultimatum, the union had no other option than to direct its members to proceed on indefinite strike.