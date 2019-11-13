Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has passed the 2020/2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework to law.

This followed a letter sent to the Assembly yesterday, by Governor Nyesom Wike, requesting the House approval to enable the executive plan the 2020 fiscal year budget.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, read the letter from the governor to the House.

Presenting the documents, House Leader, Martins Amaewhule, appealed to members to grant the governor’s request to enable the executive present the 2020 budget.

His appeal was supported by Chief Whip, Evans Bipi.

Ruling on the matter, the speaker commended the 22 members present at the plenary, for supporting the request and approved the documents as presented.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Serial Killings, has presented its report.

Chairman of the committee, Kelechi Nwogu, explained the findings of the committee.

Receiving the report, the speaker said the matter was subjudice, hence, the House could not debate it until the court gives verdict on the criminal case instituted against the prime suspect.