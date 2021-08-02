From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has received correspondence from Governor Nyesom Wike to enact law banning open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, at plenary yesterday, read the letter about the executive bill, which was addressed to him by the governor.

The bill is titled: “Enactment of Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranchings Administration Bill 2021.

Governor Wike, in the letter, said the reason for the enactment of the bill followed a unanimous decision taken by Southern Governors’ Forum recently, to ban open grazing in the South.

The governor further said that southern governors had realised the need for various States’ Houses of Assembly to enact relevant laws to back up the prohibition on or before September 1, 2021.

He stated: “Pursuant to this provision, a number of Southern States have already passed the necessary framework laws against open rearing and grazing of livestock in their states.

“Against this backdrop, it is my pleasure to forward Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranchings Administration Bill 2021, for consideration and enactment into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The bill seeks to outlaw the open rearing and grazing of livestock including cattles, throughout Rivers State and provides for the establishment and effective administration of ranchings in the state and local government areas.”

Governor Wike further said that the bill when passed would resolve the perennial conflict being witnessed on destruction of crops attributed to open rearing and grazing of livestock by herders, being practised across the country.

The governor said the bill was of great public interest and urged the House of Assembly to give it (bill) priority attention. The bill has passed first reading.

