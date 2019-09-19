TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has set up a three-man ad hoc committee to liaise with other government agencies to tackle the recurring serial killings of young women in hotels in the state.

The House mandated members of the committee to work in synergy with security agencies and other government agencies in curbing the menace in the state.

Members of the committee included Kelechi Nworgu, member representing Omuma constituency (Chairman), Solomon Sokolo, representing Abua/Odua (member) and Michael Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor constituency (member).

Daily Sun gathered that about 10 ladies have been reportedly strangled to death in the state in the last two months by suspected serial killers.

During the plenary yesterday, lawmaker representing Emohua constituency, Sam Ogeh, presented a motion to the House, seeking a law that would tackle the serial killing. He urged the Assembly to give hoteliers new strategies to handle such issues.

At the end of debate, the House resolved to set up an ad hoc committee that would work with other government agencies to eradicate the menace from the state.

Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, who announced constitution of the ad hoc committee, after going through the three prayers as contained in the motion, said: “We have heard that the police have arrested two suspects in this regard, meaning they are closing in on the criminals. The issue of security is so verse that the mere fact that we are debating this issue does not mean even as lawmakers, we have absolute knowledge.

“Knowledge is contributory, contribution from other agencies will also aid what we are doing here. It will give us further and better particulars for us to reach and form decision by way of resolution of the House.

“I think the resolution we are going to have now will be an interim resolution, so that we will take prayer one which is “condemning such act in strong terms,” which all members who spoke agreed on.

“The House has resolved that it is condemnable the act of serial killing, as recorded in the state and that an ad hoc committee be set up by the House.

“The committee should report back to the House on the next adjourned date because it is an issue we are not going to leave long. We have to follow it bumper to bumper, so that we will be able to keep the world or the public abreast with what is happening and make our position as an Assembly very clear because we represent the interest of all,” Ibani stated.

However, the incessant female killings led to the recent protest by hundreds of concerned women to the Rivers State House of Assembly, State Government House, Police Headquarters and office of the Department of State Security, in Port Harcourt.

During their protest, the women demanded a stop to the menace, seeking the agencies to step up action to the arrest of the serial killers.