From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has surmmoned the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Alaso Johnbull Obi and principal officers to appear before it, over the issues of an alleged impeachment of some legislative members and other matters in the area.

The House Committee Chairman on Public Complaints and Petition in the State Assembly, Evans Bipi, stated this during the Committee’s hearing, following a petition before the House by some councillors of Asari-Toru Legislative Arm.

He, however, advised the councillors to maintain peace and suspend sitting pending the determination of the matter.

Bipi, who is also the Chief Whip of the House said the State Assembly would not relent in ensuring that peace and order is maintained in the state.

He declared: “The council chairman is summoned with principal officers. Tell your chairman and all the principal officers, they should be here tomorrow (Friday).

“Both parties should maintain status quo, pending the determination of the case. Tomorrow this matter will be decided. For now, all parties should maintain status quo. We are still investigating further. But, there should not be any Legislative sitting.

“We, as an Assembly, are determined to join our Governor to maintain peace and order in Rivers State. And we would also be ready to join him to fight whosoever that wants to distract him in carrying out what he (Governor Nyesom Wike) has in mind to deliver to the people.

“Therefore, I want to say and conclude that matter adjourned till tomorrow (Friday) with the invitation of the chairman and principal officers in attendance”.

Some of the petitioners were present during the committee hearing.