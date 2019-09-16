Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, has formally abandoned the concocted results tendered before the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

Awara had brought in Solomon Egba, superintendent of police and former second-in-command to Akin Fakorede as a subpoenaed witness to tender the results/documents, but counsel to the defendants opposed their admissibility because they were part of paragraphs already struck out by the tribunal.

At the resumed hearing, yesterday, Awara counsel, Emenike Ebete, said the AAC candidate has decided to abandon the documents as they were of no value because they were dumped on the tribunal.

“We will not be tendering the documents brought by the police. They are of no value to us. We hereby abandon the documents brought by the police, “ he said.

Governor Nyesom Wike counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, told AAC candidate that no subpoena was served on the office of the Inspector General of Police as the tribunal registry indicated.

Awara, who was a petitioner witness was cross-examined by the counsel of the AAC, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), Governor Wike and the PDP.

The defeated AAC candidate admitted, under cross-examination, that the results marked ‘exhibit’ which he tendered were not signed, without INEC official stamp, had no names of collation officers and were not signed by party agents.

He said the said results had no authenticating features because that was how his agents received them from the field.

Under cross examination by counsel to the AAC, Henry Bello, Awara admitted that other than the official INEC results, he had no other results.

He said though he had no campaign rallies in any of the 23 councils of Rivers State, he did a few consultations in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

When cross-examined by counsel to INEC, Steve Adehi (SAN), he admitted he did not tender all the results declared by INEC after the poll.

The tribunal resumes today for the second petitioner, AAC to open its case.