Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has placed a ban on cart pushers and warned them to steer clear of streets and roads of Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs.

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Felix Obuah, who announced the ban, said the order took effect from last Tuesday, after the February 17 expiration of deadline given to them to vacate the streets and roads.

Obuah reiterated his earlier warning to cart pushers to comply with the directive or risk the impoundment and destruction of their carts.

He renewed the warning while addressing cart pushers on Ada George, Elioparanwo, NTA, East West roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area during his routine morning monitoring exercise of major streets and roads in Port Harcourt.