From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Committee on Flood Management has begun the distribution of palliatives to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) centres in line with the promise by the state government to mitigate the hardship suffered by victims of flood in the state.

Chairman of the committee, George Nwaeke, who addressed the IDPs at Ahoada camp comprising of Ahoada West and Ahoada East, said they were at the camp to provide succour to the victims in line with the promise of the Rivers State governor.

Nweke, a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed that aside from the food items like bags of rice, garri, cartons of Indomie, drugs and other items given to the victims, the state government also brought health and environmental officers who we are stationed at the camp to carry out check-ups and attend to health needs of the victims.

He disclosed that the provision of palliatives to the flood victims was a continuous process because Governor Nyesom Wike is concerned about the plights of the flood victims.

He advised the camp coordinator to ensure the food items were evenly distributed among the victims and urged the people to live together peacefully.

Nwaeke recalled: “Some three days ago, we were here to see you people and we saw what the people were passing through and we promised to come back and we are here now.

“We went back and quickly came back to bring a little succour by way of foodstuffs and other medications for you.

“We came with some foodstuffs like rice, garri, yam, tomatoes, different types of oil and other condiments at least for you to have something that can help I know there is no way it will be like so comfortable like your individual families.

“In our team, as we are coming, we came with the medical team, we came with a medical clinic which shall be positioned here. As we leave, people with different (health) complaints will be given proper attention.”

Also, Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, thanked the governor for coming to the aid of the flood victims by releasing N1 billion to cushion the effect of the havoc.

Similarly, the chairman of Ahoada East local Government area, Ben Eke, assured the people that there would be adequate security in the camp to ensure the safety of persons in the camp and thanked the governor for the kind gesture.

The camp coordinator, Gilbert Hamilton who signed an official document indicating receipt of the palliatives thanked the Rivers State Government for coming to their aid while promising to make prudent use of the donated food and other items.

The committe also donated palliatives to Ihuike camp comprising IDPs from Ahoada West and Edeoha Upata IDPs camp.

It was gathered that an unspecified amount of money was given to IDP camps by the state government and was received by the camp coordinators.