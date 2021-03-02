From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Government and Julius Berger Plc have signed contract for the construction of two more flyover bridges in Port Harcourt City.

The flyover bridges would be constructed at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway and intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to the Azikiwe Street in Port Harcourt. The two additional flyover bridges, which are the seventh and eighth to be awarded to Julius Berger by the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, is expected to be completed within the next twelve months.

Governor Wike described the signing of the contract as another memorable day in the history of his administration.

“The previous government had said that we will not get money to pay salaries, not to talk about doing projects. To the glory of God, we are paying salaries and pensioners and we are also doing projects. God is ultimate not man. So, when people take the power of God, assumed themselves to be God, then you see God will come and do a different thing”.

Governor Wike assured the people of the State that his administration would not play politics with any infrastructure that will transform the State into an investment hub.

The governor said his government would also not relent in delivering quality infrastructural projects that will stand the test of time to Rivers people.

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zaccheus Adangor; the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Walter Ndu, signed the contract on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

Managing Director of Julius Berger, Ritcher and Jurgen Fischer (Regional Manager) signed for Julius Berger.